Stocks

Corn Slips into Monday’s Close

April 22, 2025 — 03:42 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The corn market failed to hold the early session strength on Monday, with contracts ending the session with fractional losses in the front months. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was unch at $4.55 1/2. 

Crop Progress data from this afternoon showed the US corn crop at 12% planted as of April 20, which is ahead of the 5-year average at 10% for that date. Emergence was pegged at 2%, inline with normal.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Export Inspections data showed a total of 1.702 MMT (67.04 mbu) of corn shipped during the week of April 17. That was a drop of 6.95% from the previous week but up 2.49% from the same week last year and the largest for this week since 2018. Mexico was the largest destination of 490,398 MT, with 437,602 MT to Japan, and 206,613 MT to South Korea. Marketing year exports have totaled 39.22 MMT (1.544 bbu) since September 1, which is 28.97% above the same period last year. 

Friday’s CFTC data showed spec funds in corn futures and options adding back 70,997 contracts to their net long position as of April 15, taking their net long to just back to 124,573 contracts.

May 25 Corn  closed at $4.81 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash  was $4.55 1/2, unch,

Jul 25 Corn  closed at $4.90, down 1/4 cent,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.64 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.29 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.