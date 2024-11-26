Corn Slips Lower on Monday

Corn posted weakness to close out the Monday session, with contracts down anywhere from ¾ to 3 ¾ cents. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was down 1 cent at $4.02 3/4 per bu.

USDA reported a private export sale of 454,090 MT of corn to Mexico this morning, with 364,792 MT for 2024/25 and 89,298 MT for 2025/26.

Weekly Export Inspections data from USDA showed 903,049 MT (35.55 mbu) of corn shopped in the week that ended on November 21. That was a 2.66% increase from last week and well above the same week last year. Of that total, 406,285 MT was headed to Mexico, with 219,705 MT to Japan. Marketing year shipments have totaled 10.028 MMT (394.81 mbu), which is 37.54% above the same point last year and the best start since the 2018/19 MY.

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.24 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash was $4.02 3/4, down 1 cent,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.33, down 2 1/4 cents,

May 25 Corn closed at $4.39 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

