Corn Slips Lower as Ethanol Production Backed Off

Corn futures closed out the Wednesday session with contracts down 1 to 2 cents, failing to gain much traction following Tuesday’s strength.

USDA reported a private export sale of 165,735 MT to Mexico this morning for new crop shipment, with another 100,000 MT sold to Columbia. Export Sales estimates are for old crop corn to be in a range of net reductions of 100,000 to sales 200,000 MT for the week that ended on August 22. New crop sales are estimated in a range of 700,000 MT to 1.4 MMT in net bookings.

The Weekly EIA report showed ethanol production at 1.071 million barrels per day during the week that ended on August 23, down 27,000 bpd from the previous week. Ethanol stocks were down just 2,000 barrels to 23.572 million barrels. Exports of ethanol were reported at 145,000 barrels per day, up 63,000 bpd from the week prior.

Canadian production projections were updated this morning via Statistics Canada, with corn at 15.23 MMT. That came in above the expected 14.97 MMT and 1.2% lower than last year’s production total.

Sep 24 Corn closed at $3.65 1/4, down 2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.49 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 Corn closed at $3.90 3/4, down 2 cents,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.09 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $3.46 3/8, down 2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.