Corn Slipping as USDA Leaves US Stocks Unchanged

Corn futures are showing some selling post-USDA report on Tuesday, with contracts down fractionally in the new crop months to 3 cents lower in some of the nearbys. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is back down 2 3/4 cents at $4.54 ¼.

This morning’s USDA report showed at the US ending stocks total at 1.54 bbu which is unchanged from last month, compared to the trade’s estimate for a 14 mbu cut. The only major change was a dime increase to the cash average price at $4.35.

Brazil production according to the USDA was down 1 MMT at 126 MMT, citing slower planting progress of the second crop. Argentina was down 1 MMT to 50 MMT compared to the 49.5 MMT trade estimate. World stocks were slashed by 3.03 MMT to 293.34 MMT, as Chinese stocks were down 3 MMT on fewer imports.

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.88 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.54 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $5.02, down 2 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.70 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $4.38 1/4, down 3/4 cent,

