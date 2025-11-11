Corn Slipping on Tuesday Morning

The corn market is trading with fractional to penny losses so far on Tuesday morning. Futures were 2 to 3 cents higher across most contracts on Monday. Preliminary open interest showed a rotation of ownership down just 102 contracts. The Goldman roll has started, with December OI dropping 31,143 contracts and March up 25,554. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 2 ¼ cents so far at $3.89 ¼.

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 1.425 MT (56.09 mbu) of corn shipped in the week of 11/6. That was 16.77% below the week prior but 76.48% above the same week last year. Mexico was the largest buyer of 356,355 MT, with 245,302 MT shipped to Colombia and 169,675 MT to Taiwan. The marketing year total is now 13.725 MMT (540.34 mbu) of corn shipped, which is now 65.73% above the same period last year.

Safras estimates the 2025/26 corn crop at 143.56 MMT in Brazil, up 1.1 MMT from their previous number.

Taiwan importers issued a tender for 65,000 MT of corn in a tender that closes on Thursday.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.29 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents, currently down 1 cent

Nearby Cash was $3.89 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.44 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents, currently down 1 cent

May 26 Corn closed at $4.53 1/2, up 3 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

