Corn Slipping Lower on Wednesday Morning

Corn prices are trading with 1 to 2 cent losses on Wednesday AM. Futures closed out the Tuesday session with more strength, as contracts were up 3 to 7 cents across the board. Preliminary open interest saw net new buying, up 24,814 contracts, with 18,595 in March alone. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was up just 4 ¾ cents at $3.83 per bu.

The average close for December corn futures so far in October is $4.17. That is 49 cents below the February base insurance price.

The weekly Crop Progress report showed the US corn crop was 98% mature as of October 20, up from the 95% average. Harvest was tallied at 65% complete, which is 13 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average pace. All of the 18 reported states by NASS were at or faster than their respective average harvest pace.

Brazil’s ANEC expects October exports to total 6.24 MMT, which is up 0.02 MMT from their previous estimate and down from the 8.45 MMT exported last year.

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.16 1/2, up 7 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.83, up 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.29 1/4, up 6 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

May 25 Corn closed at $4.36 3/4, up 6 1/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

