Stocks

Corn Slipping Lower on Tuesday Morning, as Crop Ratings Improve

July 14, 2026 — 12:51 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn price action is down 5 to 6 cents so far on Tuesday morning trade. Futures slipped into the Monday close as contracts were mostly 1 ½ to 2 ¾ cents higher. July was down ¼ cent. Preliminary open interest was down 7,417 contracts on Monday. July futures expire on Tuesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price as 1 1/2 cents higher at $4.10.

The weekly Crop Progress report showed 16% of the US corn crop silking by July 12, 4 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average, with 6% in the dough stage. US condition ratings were left at 68% in good to excellent condition, as the Brugler500 index was up 2 to at 371. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The weekly Export Inspections report showed corn shipments of 1.54 MMT (60.6 mbu) in the week of 7/9. That was an 11.26% drop from the week prior but 17.15% above the same week last year. Mexico was the largest destination of 400,015 MT, with 300,620 MT shipped to Japan and 204,633 MT to Vietnam. Shipments for the marketing year are now at 72.21 MMT (2.843 bbu) of corn, which is 24.85% above the same period last year.

CONAB data from this morning showed the Brazilian 2025/26 corn crop at 141.73 MMT, a 1.27 MMT increase from last month, with second crop raised 1.56 MMT to 109.43 MMT.

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.37 3/4, down 1/4 cent, currently unch

Nearby Cash  was $4.10 1/1, up 1 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.41, up 1 1/2 cents, currently down 5 1/4 cents

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.63 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents, currently down 5 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash  was $4.13 1/8, up 1 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.