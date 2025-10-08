Corn Slipping Lower on Tuesday

Corn futures are showing fractional to penny losses across most contracts on Tuesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price at $3.78 1/2.

USDA’s Crop Progress report was not published due to the government shutdown. The trade was looking for corn harvest to near 29% complete as of Sunday, with conditions seen near 65% good/excellent (down 1% from last week).

Despite the government shutdown likely suspending the Thursday Crop Production report, a Reuters survey shows analysts estimating yield at 185 bpa, down 1.7 bpa from September.

Brazilian corn exports in September totaled 7.56 MMT according to the country’s trade data That was a 10.43% increase from August and 17.77% larger than last year.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.21 1/4, down 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.78 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.37 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

May 26 Corn is at $4.46 1/4, down 1 cent,

