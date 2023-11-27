Corn Slipping Lower on Monday Morning

Overnight action in the corn market has futures slightly lower as we begin a new week. Corn futures ended the Friday session near the lows of the day, as contracts were down anywhere from ¼ to 5 ½ cents. December options expired on Friday. In related news, preliminary open interest for December futures sank 43,827 contracts on long liquidation. Overall, OI dropped 24,549 contracts.

USDA’s delayed Export Sales report tallied corn bookings in the week that ended on November 16 at 1.432 MMT. That was on the high side of trade estimates of 700,000 MT and 1.6 MMT. It was a back off from last week’s large total, but still the third largest week of sales this Marketing Year. Export commitments (shipped and unshipped sales) are now at 22.531 MMT, 43% of the USDA forecast vs. the 49% average selling pact by now.

The Biden Administration’s EPA denial of hardship waivers for small refineries was struck down by a US appeals court last Wednesday.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.63 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.39 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.82 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

May 24 Corn closed at $4.94 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.