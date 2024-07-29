Corn Slipping Lower to Kick off Monday Trade

Corn price action is 3 to 4 cents weaker on your Monday morning. Futures ended the Friday session with losses 10 to 11 ½ cent losses across most contracts. Preliminary open interest data showed long liquidation of September and very modest net selling for the 2024 crop contracts. Overall, OI was down 1,668 contracts. The weekly gain for September was 4 cents as Dc was up just over a nickel. The December 380 puts were the most active option according to CME, with 10,183 trading on Friday.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report showed specs in corn futures and options covering 24,847 contracts from their net short position as of July 23. That took them to a still large net short of 318,549 contracts. Commercials trimmed back their rather large net long by 23,161 contracts to 37,516 contracts as of that Tuesday.

Weekly Export Sales data shows 55.043 MMT of corn sold or shipped by July 18, which is 97% of the USDA full year projection. The long term average is to be 102% of that projection by now. Actual accumulated shipments are 84% of that estimate, 7% back of normal, though FAS data is lagging the Census data. Sales for the new crop shipments are 4.87 MMT so far, which is just barely above the same week last year.

Sep 24 Corn closed at $3.94 1/2, down 11 1/2 cents, currently down 3 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.87 3/4, down 11 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.10, down 10 3/4 cents, currently down 3 1/4 cents

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.24 1/2, down 10 3/4 cents, currently down 3 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $3.73 3/4, down 11 cents,

