Corn Slipping Lower on Friday, Despite Export Business

Corn is trading with weakness at Friday’s midday, with contracts down 2 to 3 cents in the nearbys. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is down 2 1/4 cents at $3.72 1/2 per bu.

USDA reported a private export sale of 125,000 MT of corn to unknown destinations earlier this morning.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 2.226 MMT in 2024/25 corn bookings in the week that ended on October 10. That was 82.1% above the previous week and above the 1.2 to 2.2 MMT estimates. The largest buyer was unknown destinations of 902,900 MT in that week, with Japan buying 452,700 MT and Columbia in for 244,500 MT.

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.04 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.72 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.18 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.26 3/4, down 2 cents,

