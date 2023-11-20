Corn Slipping Lower at Midday

Corn futures are showing slight losses on Monday, despite an export sale announcement form USDA this morning. Contracts are down 1 to 1 ¾ cents in the front months. Note, the Dec options expire on Friday and the market settles early @ 12:05 CST.

USDA reported a flash Export Sale announcement of 104,000 MT of corn to Mexico for 23/24 delivery this morning.

Export Inspections data from Monday morning showed 553,899 MT (21.8 mbu) of corn shipped during the week that ended on November 16. That was a 21.7% drop from last week’s revised (98,564 MT higher) total, but was a 10.995 increase vs. the same week last year. A large chunk of that was to Mexico, with 334,278 MT in shipments. YTD US corn shipments since September 1 have totaled 6.81 MMT (268.23 mbu) to all destinations, which is a 24% increase compared to a year ago.

AgRural reported first crop corn planting in the Center-South region of Brazil at 80% complete as of last Thursday. That is nearing the 82% pace from last year.

Dec 23 Corn is at $4.65 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.39 3/8, down 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $4.83 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,

May 24 Corn is at $4.94 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

