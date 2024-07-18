Corn Slipping Lower Ahead of Export Sales Release

Corn prices are down 1 to 2 ½ cents early on Thursday. Futures ended the Wednesday session with contracts ¾ to 3 cents higher. The higher Tuesday and Wednesday price action was still contained within Monday’s intraday range.

EIA data from Wednesday morning showed near record high ethanol production in the week that ended on July 12 at an average 1.106 million barrels per day. That was a 52,000 bpd increase on the week and the second largest implied corn consumption all time. Ethanol stocks totaled 23.16 million barrels, a 443,000 barrel drop from the previous week despite the big production number.

Export Sales expectations are running 500,000-800,000 MT for the week ending July 11, with ideas of 25,000 MT to 400,000 MT for new crop.

Sep 24 Corn closed at $3.98, up 2 1/4 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.91 5/8, up 2 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.11 3/4, up 3 cents, currently down 2 cents

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.25, up 3 cents, currently down 2 cents

New Crop Cash was $3.75 5/8, up 3 cents,

