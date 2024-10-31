Corn Slipping with Fractional Thursday AM Losses

Corn prices are showing fractional losses on Thursday morning. Futures ended the Wednesday session with contracts mixed across the board, but nearbys leading the weakness, down ½ to 2 ¼ cents. Preliminary open interest showed net new selling interest, up a total of 12,811 across most contracts. The average close for December corn futures so far in October has been $4.16. That is 50 cents below the February base insurance price. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was down 2 cents at $3.80 ¾ per bu.

USDA reported private export sales of 273,048 MT during the ‘reporting period’ on Wednesday morning, all to unknown destinations for 2024/25 shipment.

EIA data from on Wednesday morning showed ethanol production improving by 1,000 barrels per day in the week of 10/25 to 1.082 million bpd. Stocks of ethanol saw a draw of 452,000 barrels to 21.771 million barrels, which was the lowest in 11 months. Ethanol exports were down 46,000 bpd from the week prior at 60,000 bpd, with refiner inputs rising 7,000 bpd to 922,000 bpd.

Export Sales data is expected to total 1.8 to 3.5 MMT for 2024/25 sales in the week that ended on October 24. Sales for 2025/26 are seen in a range of 0-500,000 MT.

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.11 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents, currently down 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.80 3/4, down 2 cents,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.25 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents, currently down 1/2 cents

May 25 Corn closed at $4.33 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents, currently down 1/4 cents

