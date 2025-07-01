Corn Slipping Even as Acres Hit Below Expectations

Corn is sticking withing a couple cents of unchanged so far on Monday’s midday, with the USDA reports a dud ahead of the July 4th holiday later this week. Contracts are up 1 ¼ to 3 cents at midday. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 1 3/4 cents at $3.92 1/4.

The quarterly USDA Grain Stocks report showed 4.643 bbu of corn in stocks on June 1. That was just slightly above the average trade estimate and down 354 mbu from the year prior. The annual Acreage report indicated 95.203 million acres of corn planted this spring according to producer surveys. That was just 123,000 below the March Intentions report and down 204,000 acres compared to estimates.

This morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 1.37 MMT (53.93 mbu) of corn shipped in the week of 6/26. That is down 8.92% from last week and 64.81% below the same week in 2024. Mexico was the top destination of 335,221 MT, with 229,872 MT headed to Japan and 209,887 MT to South Korea. Marketing year shipments are now at 54.944 MMT (2.163 bbu), which is 29.28% above the same short period last year.

Brazil’s corn crop was estimated at 130.6 MMT by an AgRural update this morning, which was up 1.9 MMT from the previous estimate, all on an increase to the second crop (130.6 MMT).

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.18 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.92 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 Corn is at $4.08 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.25 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.82 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

