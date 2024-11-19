Corn Slipping Back on Tuesday’s Midday

Corn futures are facing some pressure on Tuesday as the market trades through midday. Contracts are trading with fractional losses so far on the day. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is down 1/2 cent at $4.05 per bu.

Ukraine’s ag ministry expects the 2025 corn acreage to be up 500,000 hectares (1.24 million acres), mainly due to a drop in soybean acreage.

ANEC expects to see Brazil’s corn exports during November at 5.57 MMT, a slight increase over the 5.38 MMT previous estimate. That would be down from the 6.4 MMT in October and nearly 2 MMT below the same month in 2023.

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.28 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $4.05, down 1/2 cent,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.39 1/4, down 1/2 cent,

May 25 Corn is at $4.46 3/4, unch,

