Corn Slipping Back Lower to Start Tuesday

Corn futures are leaking lower this morning, down 1 to 3 cents in the nearby on Tuesday AM trade. The corn market saw gains across much of the the board on Monday, with nearby contracts up 2 to 3 cents at the close. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was back up 3 cents at $4.23 ½.

Monday’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 1.659 MMT (65.29 mbu) of corn shipped during the week of March 13. That was an increase of 25.06% from the same week last year but 10.06% below the previous week. Mexico was the largest destination of 346,619 MT, with 322,618 MT to Japan, and 178,227 MT to Columbia. Marketing year exports were 30.76 MMT (1.211 bbu) since September 1, which is 32.65% above the same period last year.

AgRural estimates the Brazilian second corn crop at 97% planted as of last Thursday.

May 25 Corn closed at $4.61, up 2 1/2 cents, currently down 2 ½ cents

Nearby Cash was $4.23 1/2, up 3 cents,

Jul 25 Corn closed at $4.70, up 2 1/2 cents, currently down 2 ½ cents

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.54, up 3 cents, currently down 1 cent

New Crop Cash was $4.17 3/4, up 3 cents,

