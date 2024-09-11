News & Insights

Corn Slip Lower on Tuesday

September 11, 2024 — 09:02 am EDT

Corn futures ended the Tuesday session with weakness. Contracts closed out the day with losses of anywhere form 1 ¼ to 4 ¾ cents across the board, led by the nearbys.

Ahead of the Thursday USDA reports, analysts expect to see NASS cut corn yield by 0.4 bushel per acre to 182.7 bpa. With harvested acres thought to be left unchanged, the production total is seen as 42 million bushels lower at 15.105 billion bushels. 

US ending stocks are expected to be down ~8 mbu to 1.859 bbu for the old crop figure. New crop is seen dropping by 41 mbu to 2.032 bbu according to a Bloomberg survey, mainly due to the smaller production.

NASS reported on Monday condition ratings slipping 1% to 64% gd/ex. The Brugler500 index remained unchanged at 364. By state, OH saw a rebound of 27 points on the week, with MO and IL up 7 points. Ratings also improved in SD by 3 points, with IA up 2 and NE a point better. There were just 3 of the 18 states that saw deteriorating conditions, with KS down 15 points, and MI and MN both dropping 10 points.  

Sep 24 Corn  closed at $3.79 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.69 1/1, down 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn  closed at $4.04 1/4, down 3 cents,

Mar 25 Corn  closed at $4.23 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $3.69 1/1, down 2 3/4 cents,

