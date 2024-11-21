Corn Sliding at Midday, as Export Business as Expected

Corn is facing some midday pressure on Thursday as contracts are down 3 to 4 cents at midday. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was down 3 1/4 cents at $4.03 1/2 per bu.
Export Sales data from this morning showed a total of 1.495 MMT of 2024/25 corn sold in the week ending on November 14. That was in the middle of the expected 1 to 2.2 MMT, and a jump of 13.7% from the week prior. Mexico was the largest buyer of 787,400 MT, with unknown in for 146,300 MT, and Japan buying 132,100 MT.
Two separate South Korean importers purchased a combined 136,000 MT of corn in private tenders overnight.
Data from the monthly International Grains Council report shows corn production up 1 MMT to 1.225 billion MT. That mixed with a 4 MMT increase to used lowered the stocks projection by 4 MMT to 275 MMT.
Dec 24 Corn is at $4.26 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $4.03 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,
Mar 25 Corn is at $4.36 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,
May 25 Corn is at $4.43 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,
