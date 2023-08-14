Corn Sitting Red into Day Session

Morning corn trade has the market sitting near the lows from overnight with 3 to 4 cent losses. The report reaction sparked corn futures higher, but the move quickly reversed. Futures were 6 to 9 cents in the red at the close, with Dec ending just 4c off the low for the day after a 24 1/2 cent range. Dec futures ended the week with a net 10c loss from Friday to Friday. USDA left the old crop cash price at $6.60, but raised new crop a dime to $4.90.

The weekly CoT report showed managed money firms were adding shorts during the week that ended 8/8. Paired with light long liquidation that flipped the group back to 26.7k contracts net short on a 43.4k swing. The commercials exited 44k hedges which reduced the net short by 56.5k contracts to 156,900.

USDA’s August reports reduced the new crop corn yield by 2.4 bpa to 175.1, which was just under the trade average guess. That set output at 15.111 billion bushels as acreage was UNCH in the report. Total supply was a net 155 mbu lower after a 55 mbu looser old crop carryout picture. USDA trimmed old crop FSI by 20 and exports by 25. For new crop demand, USDA cut feed and residual by 25, FSI by 20, and exports by 50. That on net tightened stocks by 60 mbu to 2.202 billion.

The old crop picture on the global stage saw a 2 MMT hike for Brazilian output to 135 MMT. Yesterday, CONAB raised their corn production forecast by 2.2 to 130 MMT on better 2nd crop yields. Old crop carryout was 1.6 MMT looser at 298 MMT. For new crop, Ukraine was 2.5 MMT higher, though the EU was down 3.7, China was 3 MMT lower and South Africa was cut 1.7 MMT. China’s CASDE left corn production unchanged from their July estimate, but cited the extreme weather may have overwhelmed the crops. That lowered the total output 11 MMT to 1.214b MT. Ending stocks were 3 MMT tighter to 311, compared to the 314 MMT expected going in.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $4.74 1/2, down 8 3/4 cents, currently down 3 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $5.14 1/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.87 1/4, down 9 cents, currently down 3 3/4 cents

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.01 1/4, down 8 3/4 cents, currently down 4 1/4 cents

