Corn Showing Weakness to Round Out 2025

Corn prices are slipping another 1 to 1 ½ cents to start the final trade day of the year. Futures slid into the Tuesday close, with contracts down 1 to 3 cents across most front months. Open interest was up 7,881 contracts on Tuesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down another penny at $3.98 3/4. The market will be closed on Thursday for New Years Day, with a hard open at 8:30 am CST on Friday.
USDA will release their Export Sales report this morning, with traders looking for between 1-2 MMT in corn sales in the week of 12/18.
Brazil’s December exports are expected to total 6.35 MMT according to ANEC, steady with the previous estimate.
Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.40 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents
Nearby Cash was $3.98 3/4, down 1 cents,
May 26 Corn closed at $4.48 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents, currently down 1 cent
Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.54 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents, currently down 1 centOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
