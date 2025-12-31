Stocks

Corn Showing Weakness to Round Out 2025

December 31, 2025 — 01:49 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn prices are slipping another 1 to 1 ½ cents to start the final trade day of the year. Futures slid into the Tuesday close, with contracts down 1 to 3 cents across most front months. Open interest was up 7,881 contracts on Tuesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down another penny at $3.98 3/4. The market will be closed on Thursday for New Years Day, with a hard open at 8:30 am CST on Friday. 

USDA will release their Export Sales report this morning, with traders looking for between 1-2 MMT in corn sales in the week of 12/18. 

Brazil’s December exports are expected to total 6.35 MMT according to ANEC, steady with the previous estimate.

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.40 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $3.98 3/4, down 1 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.48 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents, currently down 1 cent

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.54 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents, currently down 1 cent

