Corn Showing Weakness at Midday

Corn futures are trading with September up ¾ cents, as other contracts 1 to 2 cents in the red. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up ½ cent at $3.57.

This morning’s Export Sales report showed net reductions of 88,686 MT for old crop corn, below expectations of between 150,000 and 600,000 MT during the week of 8/7. That was a MY low, but is normal as we are in the last month of the marketing year. New crop was on the high side of the 0.9 to 2.4 MMT trade ideas at 2.04 MMT. That was the second largest total for the marketing year and takes the total to 13.825 MMT, which is the second largest on record for this week.

CONAB estimates the Brazilian corn crop at 137 MMT, which was a jump if 5.03 MMT from last month. That mainly came via a 5.02 MMT increase to the second crop at 109.56. A South Korean importer purchased 65,000 MT of corn overnight with the origin still to be determined. The Rosario Grains Exchange estimates the Argentina corn area in the main regions up 15 to 20% for 2025/26.

Sep 25 Corn is at $3.74 3/4, up 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.57, up 1/2 cent,

Dec 25 Corn is at $3.96 1/4, down 1 cent,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.13, down 2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.54 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

