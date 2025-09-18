Corn Showing Steady Trade on Thursday Morning

Corn price action is steady so far on Thursday morning, with some fractional losses. Futures closed out Wednesday with losses of 2 to 3 cents across the front months. Preliminary open interest was up 10,403 contracts on Wednesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 2 3/4 cents at $3.82 ¼.

The weekly EIA report showed ethanol production dropping 50,000 barrels per day in the week ending on September 12 to 1.055 million barrels per day. That was still an increase of 6,000 bps from the week last year. Stocks of ethanol were down 235,000 barrels to 22.602 million barrels. Refiner inputs of ethanol were up 42,000 bpd to 922,000 bpd.

USDA’s Export Sales report is estimated to show between 0.5 to 1.9 MMT in 2025/26 corn sales in the week ending on 9/11. The report will be released shortly

Canada data from Wednesday morning showed 15.5 MMT of corn production in the country for this year, up 1% from a year ago and near the August estimate.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.26 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

Nearby Cash was $3.82 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.44 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

May 26 Corn closed at $4.54 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents, currently unch

