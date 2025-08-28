Corn Showing Slight Thursday AM Gains

Corn price action is fractionally to 1 ½ cents in the green so far on Thursday morning. Futures fell further into the Wednesday close, with pressure from losses in wheat. Contracts were down 3 to 5 cents. Wednesday’s preliminary open interest was down 3,968 contracts, with September down 35,003 contracts ahead of first notice day on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 4 1/4 cents at $3.64 1/2.

EIA’s weekly report showed ethanol production slipping 2,000 barrels per day in the week that ended on August 22 at 1.07 million barrels per day. Ethanol stocks were down 139,000 barrels to 22.549 million barrels. Exports slipped 51,000 bpd to 121,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol up 7,000 bpd to 932,000 bpd.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Analysts estimate the 2024/25 bookings in the week of 8/21 at net reductions of 200,000 MT to 150,000 MT in sales. New crop business is pegged to be 1.2 to 2.6 MMT in that week. The report will be released shortly.

Sep 25 Corn closed at $3.82 1/2, down 5 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.64 1/2, down 4 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.06, down 3 1/2 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.23 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

New Crop Cash was $3.62, down 5 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.