Corn Showing a Slight Recovery on Tuesday AM Trade

Corn futures are trading with fractional to 3 cent gains so far on Tuesday morning. The market posted sharp losses of 8 to 12 cents across most contracts on Monday. Preliminary open interest was down 2,290 contracts on Monday, with July falling 30,666 contracts, September up 11,183 and December rising 14,258 contracts. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 9 3/4 cents at $4.11 1/4.

After the Monday close, USDA Crop Progress report showed corn at 94% emerged across the country, on par with the five year average pace. Condition ratings were up 1 point to 72% good/excellent, matching trade ideas. The Brugler500 index was one point higher to 379 points.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA’s Export Inspections report indicated a total of 1.673 MMT (65.86 mbu) of corn shipped in the week that ended on 6/12. That was up 21.16% from the same week in 2024 but down 3.23% from last week. Japan was the largest destination of 348,437 MT, with 336,184 MT headed to Mexico, and 192,347 MT to South Korea. Marketing year shipments have totaled 52.05 MMT (2.049 bbu) with since September 1, which is up 28.46.5% compared to the same week last year.

Jul 25 Corn closed at $4.34 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.11 1/4, down 9 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 Corn closed at $4.19 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.35, down 8 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $3.92 1/1, down 11 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.