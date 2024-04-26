Corn Showing Slight Losses on Friday Morning

Overnight trade has corn prices slightly lower this morning. Corn finished Thursday with contracts up 1 ¾ to 5 cents across the board. Futures were helped out by spillover support from wheat and positive Export Sales data.

USDA reported corn bookings of 1.3 MMT for the week of 4/18 in this mornings’ Export Sales report. That was a 10-week high and well above the trade range of estimates. Mexico was the top buyer of 390,500 MT, with 252,000 MT sold to South Korea and 233,200 MT to Japan. New crop sales totaled 262,282 MT in that week, with most of that purchased by Mexico.

The Biden Administration is reportedly set to release the updated GREET models next Tuesday, outlining how corn will fit in the future of SAF.

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange dropped their Argentina corn condition rating by 3% to 17% good/ex. Poor/VPoor ratings were up 4% this week to 40%. Harvest was pegged at 20% complete.

May 24 Corn closed at $4.41, up 3 1/4 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.26, up 3 5/8 cents,

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.52, up 3 1/2 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.76 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents, currently down 1 cent

New Crop Cash was $4.40 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

