Corn Showing Positive Trade at Midday

Corn futures are trading with fractional to 1 ½ cent gains across most contracts on Tuesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up a penny at $3.69 1/2.

USDA tallied corn export shipments at 1.129 MMT (44.47 mbu) during the week ending on October 9. That was 119.74% above the same week last year but down 33.61% from last week. Mexico was the top destination of 299,156 MT, with 202,680 MT headed to Colombia and 140,416 MT to South Korea. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 7.94 MMT (312.59 mbu) since September 1, which is now 64.97% above the same period last year.

Taiwan tendered for up to 65,000 MT of corn, with a Wednesday deadline for offers.

CONAB raised their estimate for the 2025/26 Brazilian corn crop by 0.32 MMT to 138.6 MMT in their latest release this morning. ANEC estimates the October Brazilian corn exports at 6.46 MMT, which was a 0.4 MMT increase from their estimate last week.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.12 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.69 1/2, up 1 cent,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.28 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.37 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

