Corn Showing Nearby Selling at Midday

Corn futures are renewing some bear spreading at midday on Wednesday, with contracts down 2 to 4 cents in the nearbys and 8 ½ cents for July. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 8 1/2 cent at $4.25 3/4.

After the close, the weekly Crop Progress report showed the US corn crop at 87% planted, now just 2 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average. Some of the eastern states were lagging behind, with IL (-5%), IN (-3%), KY (-12%), NC (-2%), OH (-19%), PA (-10%), and TN (-5%) were all below the 5-year average. Emergence was tallied at 67%, ahead of the 60% average.

The first NASS ratings of the year showed 68% of the crop good or excellent, below estimates of 73%. That translates to a 374 score on the Brugler500 index (100-500 point scale), which is 11 points below the initial rating last year.

EIA data is delayed until Thursday due to Monday’s holiday.

