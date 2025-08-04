Corn Showing Monday AM Weakness

Corn prices are down 1 to 2 cents early on Monday morning. Futures closed out the Friday session with contracts down 2 to 4 ¼ cents, as September was a dime lower on the week and December down 8 ¼ cents. Preliminary open interest on Friday was down 10,784 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 1/2 cents at $3.73 1/2.

Grain Crushing data showed 447.97 mbu of corn used for ethanol during June, which was up 0.8% from last month and 0.41% larger than June 2024.

CFTC data indicated a total of 3,820 contracts of futures and options were added to the spec fund net short in corn as of Tuesday, taking it to 181,185 contracts by July 29.

Sep 25 Corn closed at $3.89 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.10 3/4, down 3 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.28 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents, currently down 2 cents

