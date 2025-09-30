Corn Showing Fractional Midday Losses

Corn futures are showing fractional losses so far on the Monday session. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 1/4 cent at $3.78.

The USDA reported private sales of 135,660 MT of corn to Mexico for 2025/26, with 110,668 MT of corn sold to unknown destinations.

This morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 1.527 MMT (60.12 mbu) of corn shipped in the week of 9/25. That was 10.19% above the week prior and 32.85% larger than same week last year. Mexico was the largest buyer of 663,960 MT, with 251,883 MT shipped to Japan and 191,564 MT to Sough Korea. The marketing year total is now at 5.097 MMT (200.65 mbu) shipped, which is 52.11% above the same period last year.

Friday afternoon’s Commitment of Traders report indicated managed money adding back 14,624 contracts to their net short position in corn futures and option as of September 23. That took their net position to -94,675 contracts, mainly on long liquidation. Commercials trimmed back there at net short position by 10,692 contracts to 97,598 contracts, mainly via an increase in the number of longs, implying end user hedging.

Heading into the September 30 Grain Stocks report on Tuesday, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are looking for USDA to show 1.336 bbu of corn on hand as of September 1. The range of estimates is 1.26 to 1.45 bbu.

Brazil’s first corn crop in the center-south region is pegged at 32% planted as of Thursday according to AgRural.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.21 3/4, down 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.78, down 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.38 1/4, down 1/2 cent,

May 26 Corn is at $4.47 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

