Corn Showing Fractional Gains on Friday Morning

Corn price action is showing fractionally higher trade so far on Friday morning. Futures closed the Thursday session squaring up ahead of the USDA reports on Friday, as contracts were up 2 to 3 cents. Preliminary open interest was up 12,188 contracts on Thursday. There were 48 deliveries issued against September corn futures overnight. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 2 3/4 cents at $3.75.

USDA will release their monthly Crop Production report later this morning, with a Reuters survey of analysts looking for a 2.6 bpa reduction to yield this month to 186.2 bpa. Production is seen at 16.516 bbu, which would be down 226 mbu from the August estimate. The WASDE report will also be released, with traders looking for old crop US corn ending stocks at 1.311 bbu, up 6 mbu vs. August, as new crop is expected to be down 106 mbu to 2.011 bbu.

Export Sales data from Thursday morning showed that a total of 539,900 MT of corn was sold during the week ending on September 4. Mexico was the top buyer of 256,500 MT, with Japan buying 143,700 MT. There was an additional 1.17 MMT carried over from the 2024/25 marketing year. Total 2025/26 corn sales are starting the year at the second largest on record at 22.601 MMT.

Brazil’s corn production for 2024/25 was raised by 2.67 MMT to 139.67 MMT on Thursday according to CONAB.

Sep 25 Corn closed at $3.99, up 1 3/4 cents, currently unch

Nearby Cash was $3.75, up 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.19 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.37 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

