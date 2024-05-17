Corn Round Out Friday Morning With Gains

Corn is trading fractionally to 1 ¼ cents higher as we start the final session of the week. Futures ended Thursday with similar action to Wednesday, fading the early session gains. Contracts closed with losses of 3 ½ to 5 ½ cents across the board and leaving some not so bull friendly looking candlesticks.

Weather through the weekend shows much of the WCB drier, with portions of the ECB shifting drier. The entire Corn Belt looks wetter getting into next week.

USDA's Export Sales report from Thursday showed old crop corn bookings at 742,177 metric tons for the week ending on May 9th, coming in on the low side of estimates. That was a 4-week low and down 16.5% compared to last week. Mexico was the top buyer of 244,400 MT, with Japan buying 241,300 MT. New crop bookings came in at a 3-week high of 128,230 MT, all to Mexico.

Argentina’s corn crop is now rated at 14% gd/ex according to Buenos Aires Grain Exchange, down 3% from the previous week. Harvest was reported at 25.4% complete.

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.57, down 5 1/2 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.33 1/1, down 6 1/4 cents,

Sep 24 Corn closed at $4.67 3/4, down 5 1/2 cents, currently up 1 cents

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.94 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents, currently up ¾ cents

New Crop Cash was $4.44 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

