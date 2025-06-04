Corn Rebounds on Wednesday

Corn futures posted Wednesday gains of fractionally to 5 1/4 cents, as July continues to be on the selling side of the bear spreading. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1/4 cent at $4.14 1/4.

EIA data from this morning showed the weekly ethanol production exploding to match the mid-March high at 1.105 million barrels per day in the week ending on May 30. That was up another 49,000 barrels per day. Stocks ticked up just 159,000 barrels to 24.44 million barrels. Refiner inputs of ethanol in that week dropped 37,000 bpd to 902,000 bpd, as ethanol exports jumped 84,000 bpd to 150,000 bpd, an 8-week high.

Export sales data will be released on Thursday, with traders looking for 0.775 to 1.4 MMT in old crop business, with new crop seen at 20,000 to 250,000 MT.

ANEC estimates Brazilian corn exports at 835,660 MT in June, which would be below 982,812 MT in the same month last year.

Jul 25 Corn closed at $4.38 3/4, up 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash was $4.14 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

Sep 25 Corn closed at $4.28, up 4 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.43 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $4.00 3/8, up 5 cents,

