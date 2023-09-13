Corn Rebounds on Wednesday

After trading lower on report day, corn followed the week’s start with 4 ¾ to 5 ¾ cent gains. That has the Dec contract sitting at a 1 ½ cent loss for the week’s net move.

Thursday’s Export Sales report is expected to show between 500k MT and 1.1 MMT of corn sales for the week that ended 9/7.

EIA reported ethanol production averaged 103.9m barrels per day for the week that ended 9/8. That was 27k bpd above last week. Stocks declined by 450k barrels to 21.2 million.

USDA’s monthly Crop Production report had corn yield 1.3 bpa lower @ 173.8 bpa, with -7 for NE and -3 for each IA and IL. NASS also lifted the corn area by 800k acres to both planted and harvested. That left production 23 mbu higher – compared to the nearly 100 mbu cut expected. There were no demand changes made for new crop, thus the carryout was set at 2.221 bbu.

Global corn numbers were for slightly higher output, reflecting the U.S. and Ukraine. Carryout was upped by 3 MMT to 314 MMT. Brazil was loosened via carry-in, and Argentina offset Ukraine’s boost. China’s CASDE estimated 23/24 corn output at 284.9 MMT.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $4.64, up 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash was $4.59 1/1, up 5 7/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.82 1/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.96 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

