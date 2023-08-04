Corn Rebounds into Day Trade

Noting the port of Novorossiysk in Russia stalled export traffic due to safety concerns following a (mostly thwarted) Ukrainian drone attack, the corn market is trading 5 to 8 1/4 cents higher here. Overnight action had the bard up as much as 13 cents. The December corn contract settled below the $5 mark for the first time since July 12th. That was the 8th consecutive lower close. The board was at or near the lows for the day with 4 to 7 1/2 cent losses. Meanwhile, Dalian Corn Prices in China are trading at their highest marks since early July.

Net new selling continues to enter the corn pit, with open interest up another 2,176 contracts on Thursday. That was all March forward, with longs rolling out of September and December.

FAS data showed 107,521 MT of old crop US export corn sales for the week that ended 7/27. That was below the expected range and down from 314k MT last week. Japan was the week’s top buyer for old crop. New crop bookings were 348,852 MT, which was within the range of estimates. Mexico and Japan were the top buyers. The forward book was reported at 5.215 MMT, or 36% behind last year’s pace at a 4-yr low.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $4.80 3/4, down 7 1/2 cents, currently up 8 cents

Nearby Cash was $5.20 3/8, down 8 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.93 1/2, down 7 cents, currently up 8 1/4 cents

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.07 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents, currently up 8 cents

