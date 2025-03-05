Corn Rebounding on Wednesday Morning

The corn market is bouncing back on Wednesday morning, with contracts up anywhere from 1 to 7 cents. Corn futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts down 4 to 5 cents in most months. Pressure from tariffs continued to weigh on the market as longs were busy exiting. Preliminary open interest confirmed the long liquidation, down 13,760 contracts. There were another 220 deliveries against March corn futures overnight. CmdtyView’s national average Cash Corn price was down 5 cents at $4.10 1/4.

Weekly EIA data will be released later this morning, with most expecting to see ethanol production back off.

Mexico has given a Sunday deadline on how they will respond to President Trump’s 25% tariff, as Canada has already responded with 25% tariffs on $30 billion(Canadian) of US goods. A second round of Canadian tariffs are coming in the next 21 days on $125 billion, with some thought this could include ethanol. Later on Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Lutnick indicated there may be an announcement coming on Wednesday regarding a potential relief of the tariffs.

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.36, down 4 1/4 cents, currently up 4 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.10 1/4, down 5 cents,

May 25 Corn closed at $4.51 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents, currently up 7 cents

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.46 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $4.11 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents,

