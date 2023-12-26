Corn Ready for Post-Christmas Trading

Corn futures trading will begin with a hard open at 8:30 AM CST following the Christmas holiday break. The corn market finished the Friday session fractionally higher after a relatively tighter trading range from -1 to +1 ½ cents. That left the March contract at a net weekly 10c loss.

Dalian Corn Prices 32 yuan higher to 2,437/MT (~$8.66/bu) on Monday while the CME was closed. New crop corn in China also firmed up yesterday, though is now an 11 yuan/MT discount to spot.

CFTC data showed corn spec traders were short selling during the week that ended 12/19, with 26k new shorts in play. That extended the group’s net short to 180,724 contracts. Commercial corn traders were closing shorts during the week, reducing their net short by another 27k contracts to 18,643.

USDA’s’ weekly Ethanol Report showed the fuel averaged $1.47 to $1.58/gal, mostly 5 to 10 cents lower for the week. DDGS were mostly higher, by as much as $20/ton, from $195 to $230 regionally. The report had corn oil ranging from 47 to 56 cents/lb regionally, within 5c of last week.

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.73, up 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash was $4.45 1/2, up 5/8 cent,

May 24 Corn closed at $4.85 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.95 1/2, up 1/2 cent,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

