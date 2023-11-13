Corn Rallying on Monday

Front month corn futures are working 8 to 11 cents in the black so far for Monday. Dec futures are just 2c off their high for midday. Preliminary open interest showed net new selling of 5,889 contracts on Friday, with long liquidation in the nearby December. The weekly CoT data will be available later today due to Veteran’s Day.

USDA reported a 143,637 MT corn sale to Mexico this morning.

The weekly Inspections data showed 608,810 MT of corn was shipped during the week that ended 11/09. That was up from 575k MT last week and from 536k during the same week last year. The season’s total reached 6.161 MMT, compared to 5 MMT at the same point last year.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry reported 51.3 MMT as of 11/10, including 21.2 MMT of corn. That is up from 9.6 MMT last year.

Dec 23 Corn is at $4.74 1/2, up 10 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.48 1/8, up 10 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $4.89 3/4, up 10 3/4 cents,

May 24 Corn is at $4.99, up 10 1/2 cents,

