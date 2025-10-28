Corn Rallying on Monday

Corn futures are up 7 to 10 cents across most contracts at midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 7 ¾ cents to $3.90 ½.

Export Inspections data showed 1.187 MMT (46.75 mbu) of corn shipped in the week that ended on October 23, which was a drop of 10.38% from the week prior but 38.11% above the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 366,473 MT, with 173,669 MT to South Korea. Marketing year shipments have totaled 10.533 MMT (414.68 mbu), a 57.83% increase yr/yr.

US and Chinese negotiators had constructive discussions over the weekend in Malaysia, come out with a framework for President Trump and China’s President Xi to discuss this Thursday. Nothing specific on corn was mentioned, but the two sides coming together is seen as friendly.

AgRural estimates the 2025/26 Brazilian first corn crop at 55% planted as of Thursday.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.31, up 7 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.90 1/2, up 7 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.46 1/2, up 9 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.55 1/4, up 9 1/2 cents,

