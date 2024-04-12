Corn Rallying into Weekend

News & Insights

April 12, 2024 — 02:39 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Corn futures are recovering from the Thursday losses post-USDA report. They are heading into the weekend with gains of 4 to 6 cents higher. 

The WASDE update from Thursday morning had a 50 mbu reduction to the US carryout figure for 23/24 on a 25 mbu increase each to FSI and feed & residual. The ending stocks total was still 2.122 billion bushels.

Safras & Mercado trimmed their Brazilian corn crop estimate by 0.27 MMT to 125.86 MMT. That is more in line with the current USDA projection at 124 MMT and well above the CONAB estimate of 110.97 MMT. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange dropped their Argentine number by 2.5 MMT to 49.5 MMT on Thursday afternoon.

May 24 Corn  is at $4.34 3/4, up 6 cents,

Nearby Cash   is at $4.16 3/8, up 6 1/8 cents,

Jul 24 Corn  is at $4.46 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn  is at $4.70 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash   is at $4.33 1/4, up 4 5/8 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

