News & Insights

Stocks

Corn Rallying into New Month

October 02, 2023 — 12:32 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Corn futures are back above the $5 mark in the May and March contracts with 9 cent gains across the board. Dec is still at a 15c discount as the lead month. Open interest again increased with harvest progress, rising 7,655 contracts on Friday. 

USDA’s weekly Inspections data showed 625k MT of corn was exported during the week that ended 9/28. That was down 85k MT from last week and was 60k lighter than the same week last year. The season total reached 2.64 MMT compared to 2.38 MMT at the same point last year. 

Friday’s quarterly data had 1.361 bbu of corn stocks on Sep 1, implying Q4 demand at 2.746 bbu The carryout and use discrepancies led USDA to revise the 2022 crop size to 13.715 bbu (-15 mbu). 

Dec 23 Corn  is at $4.86 1/2, up 9 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash   is at $4.51 1/8, up 4 5/8 cents,

Mar 24 Corn  is at $5.01, up 9 1/4 cents,

May 24 Corn  is at $5.10, up 9 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.