Corn Rallying by Double Digits

Corn futures are up by 8 to 12 1/2 cents in early Tuesday action. The board closed 7 1/4 to 8 1/4 cents lower on Monday, expecting improved crop condition ratings and yield projections.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 47% of US corn was silked as of Sunday, 4% ahead of normal for the date, with 7% in the dough stage vs. the 6% average. Condition ratings were up 2% to 57% gd/ex, with all 5 condition categories yielding a 351 on the Brugler500 index, up 4 points from last week.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI, aka Grain Corridor Deal) has been halted by Russia. No vessels had been permitted to enter the three Ukrainian ports since June 30. Approximately 17 MMT of Ukrainian corn was shipped via the Corridor since last July. The largest beneficiary by far was China.

USDA reported 363,818 MT of corn export inspections for the week that ended 7/13. That was slightly above last week, but down from 1.09 MMT during the same week last year. Mexico and China were the top destinations. The weekly report had the season’s total at 33.87 MMT as of 7/13, compared to 50.3 MMT from last year.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $4.99 1/4, down 7 1/4 cents, currently up 12 cents

Nearby Cash was $5.44 7/8, down 8 3/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $5.06, down 7 3/4 cents, currently up 12 cents

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.17 1/4, down 8 1/4 cents, currently up 11 1/2 cents

