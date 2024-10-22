Corn Rally Continued on Tuesday Following More Export Business

Corn futures closed out the Tuesday session with more strength, as contracts were up 3 to 7 cents across the board. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was up just 4 ¾ cents at $3.83 per bu.

The average close for December corn futures so far in October is $4.17. That is 49 cents below the February base insurance price.

After a slew of export business announced on Monday, another round of 359,500 MT of corn was reported to Mexico this morning.

The weekly Crop Progress report showed the US corn crop was 98% mature as of October 20, up from the 95% average. Harvest was tallied at 65% complete, which is 13 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average pace. All of the 18 reported states by NASS were at or faster than their respective average harvest pace.

Brazil’s ANEC expects October exports to total 6.24 MMT, which is up 0.02 MMT from their previous estimate and down from the 8.45 MMT exported last year.

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.16 1/2, up 7 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.83, up 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.29 1/4, up 6 cents,

May 25 Corn closed at $4.36 3/4, up 6 1/4 cents,

