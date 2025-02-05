News & Insights

Corn Rallies on Tuesday

Longs in the corn market were adding some risk back on during the Tuesday session, with contracts up 2 to 6 cents at the close. This came after trade tensions eased on Monday with any potential for Mexican/Canadian tariffs were pushed back another month. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was up 9 cents at $4.54 1/4. 

USDA reported a private export sale of 132,000 MT of corn to South Korea this morning.

EIA data will be released on Wednesday morning, with production backing off in last week’s report as inventory has been building recently.

Mar 25 Corn  closed at $4.94 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.60 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

May 25 Corn  closed at $5.04 3/4, up 5 cents,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.68, up 2 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.38, up 3 cents,

