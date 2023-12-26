Corn Rallies Out of Christmas Weekend

Monday’s corn market ended the day with 4 ¾ to 7 ¼ cent gains across the front months. Prices were at or near the highs for the day closing out the first session after the holiday weekend.

Dalian Corn Prices 32 yuan higher to 2,437/MT (~$8.66/bu) on Monday while the CME was closed. New crop corn in China also firmed up yesterday, though is now an 11 yuan/MT discount to spot.

USDA’s weekly Export Inspections data showed 1.08 MMT (42.58 mbu) of corn was exported during the week that ended 12/21. Mexico and Colombia were the top destinations with over 200k MT each. The season’s total export was up to 11.235 MMT (442 mbu). That compares to 351 mbu last year, but trails the 483 mbu 5-yr average total.

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.80 1/4, up 7 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.53 1/1, up 7 3/8 cents,

May 24 Corn closed at $4.92 1/4, up 6 1/2 cents,

Jul 24 Corn closed at $5.01 1/2, up 6 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

