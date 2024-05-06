News & Insights

Stocks

Corn Rallies into Monday Close, USDA Confirms Slowdown to Planting Pace

May 06, 2024 — 07:32 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Corn quickly erased the overnight weakness once the day session began, as contracts rallied throughout the day.  Futures were up anywhere from 2 to 10 cents across the board, with the strength led by the front months.

Export Inspections data from this morning showed 1.28 MMT of corn shipped during the week of May 2. That was a 0.95% slip up from last week but 31.97% above the same wee last year. Mexico was the top destination of 404,200, with Japan getting 379,846 MT. Year to date exports are now 32.98 MMT (1.298 bbu), a 32.58% improvement from the same point last year.

This afternoon’s Crop Progress report showed just 36% of the US corn crop was planted as of Sunday, below the 39-40% average guess. That was just 9% higher than the progress made through last week, with the 5-year average pace at 39% and 42% complete last year. Emergence was tallied at 12% vs. the average progress of 9% emerged by 5/5.

May 24 Corn  closed at $4.57, up 10 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.46 3/4, up 8 cents,

Jul 24 Corn  closed at $4.69, up 8 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn  closed at $4.88 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.52 1/1, up 6 3/8 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.