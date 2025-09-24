Stocks

Corn Rallies to Close Out Tuesday

September 24, 2025 — 04:27 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Corn futures closed out the Tuesday trade session with contracts up 2 1/2 to 4 1/2 cents cross the board. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 1/4 cents at $3.80 1/4.

USDA reported a private export sale of 122,947 MT of corn to Mexico this morning, with 100,593 MT for 2025/26 and 22,354 MT for 2026/27.

EIA data will be released on Wednesday, with analysts looking for ethanol production to be steady to a slight bounce from the previous week’s drop.  

After the Monday close, NASS reported the corn crop at 91% dented and 56% mature, both lagging normal. Harvest was tallied at 11% complete and in line with the average pace. Conditions slipped back by 1% to 66% gd/ex, as the Brugler500 was 2 points lower to 370. By state, IL and NE were up 3 points, with MN improving 4 and SD up 6. Deterioration was noted in IN and ND down 5, with IA and MO dropping 8, as OH slipped 1 point.

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.26 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.82 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.43, up 4 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.52 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

