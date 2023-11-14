Corn Rallies Back to Penny Gains

After an initial attempt at a Turnaround Tuesday, corn bulls fought back and the market rallied back to extend the Monday gains by another 1 to 1 ½ cents for midday. Dec Is trading 5 ¾ cents off the session lows.

USDA reported another 101,745 MT corn sale to Mexico this morning. Reports on the wire have Iran tendering for 180k MT of feed corn.

The weekly Inspections data showed 608,810 MT of corn was shipped during the week that ended 11/09. That was up from 575k MT last week and from 536k during the same week last year. The season’s total reached 6.161 MMT, compared to 5 MMT at the same point last year. Shipments are up 23% year/year, but need to be up ~25% to match USDA’s latest export forecast.

Crop Progress data from NASS issued after the close showed corn harvest advanced 7% points to 88% complete as of 11/12. That compares to 86% on average. The report showed Illinois was 95% harvested, and Iowa was 94% finished with 91% for NE.

AgRural reported the 1st crop corn planting reached 76% complete in the C-S region, that is 10ppts more through the week and compares to 70% last year. The French Ag Ministry raised their corn production figure 400k MT to 12.5 MMT citing better than expected yields. That is still 6% below the 5-yr average for France.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry reported 51.3 MMT as of 11/10, including 21.2 MMT of corn. That is up from 9.6 MMT last year.

Dec 23 Corn is at $4.78 1/4, up 1 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $4.52 1/2, up 1 1/8 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $4.93 3/4, up 1 cent,

May 24 Corn is at $5.03 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

