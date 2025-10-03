Corn Rallies Back into Thursday’s Close

Corn futures Pushed higher into the Thursday close with contracts up 5 to 6 cents in the day. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 5 ½ cents at $3.78 1/4. The harvest price for crop insurance will be found this month via the average December corn close during October. The average of the first two days is $4.19, vs. the spring price at $4.70.
Harvest may be slowed in the ECB this next week due to some light rainfall expected, with parts of NE, IA, and the Dakotas seeing some preip as well.
S&P Global slashed their estimate for the US corn yield to 185.5 bpa, a 3.6 bpa reduction from last month, with production estimated at 16.707 bbu.
Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.21 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,
Nearby Cash was $3.78 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,
Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.38, up 5 1/4 cents,
May 26 Corn closed at $4.47 3/4, up 5 cents,
