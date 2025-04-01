Corn Rallies on April Fool’s Day

Corn futures started off April with contracts 4 to 8 cents higher across most contracts. New crop contracts led the way, as rains in the forecast may limit any early planting. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 7 ¾ cents on the day at $4.31 1/4.

Monthly Grain Crushing data from NASS showed a total of 421.2 mbu of corn used for ethanol production during February. That was down 10% from January’s revised (10.5 mbu higher) total and 5.44% below the same month (29 days) last year. the Marketing year total is at 2.754 bbu of corn used for ethanol, 1.31% ahead of the same period from a year ago.

Commodity Bulletin:

Brazil’s corn production is expected to total 25.6 MMT for the first crop according to StoneX, down 0.63 MMT from their previous estimate, with the second crop trimmed by 0.51 MMT to 101.62 MMT.

May 25 Corn closed at $4.61 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.31 1/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 Corn closed at $4.68 1/4, up 5 cents,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.49 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash was $4.13 1/2, up 9 3/4 cents,

